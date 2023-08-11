BB asks banks, NBFIs to shore up security amid threats of cyberattack on 15 August

Banking

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

BB asks banks, NBFIs to shore up security amid threats of cyberattack on 15 August

The instructions include implementing 24/7 strict network and user activity monitoring, especially during non-office hours, to promptly detect any signs of security breach

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:17 pm
BB asks banks, NBFIs to shore up security amid threats of cyberattack on 15 August

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed all scheduled banks, non-bank financial institutions and payment gateways to urgently implement a dozen instructions for preparing against threats of small- to medium-scale cyberattacks on 15 August.

The instructions include implementing 24/7 strict network and user activity monitoring, especially during non-office hours, to promptly detect any signs of security breach, according to a notice, marked as classified, issued by the central bank's Information and Communication Technology Department yesterday. The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the notice signed by SM Tofayel Ahmad, system analyst (Joint Director) at the Bangladesh Bank.

The instructions come only days after the government's Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) issued an alert saying several hacktivist groups have made threats of targeting critical infrastructures of the country on 15 August.

The government body on 7 August warned that critical information infrastructures (CII), banks, financial institutions, healthcare services of both public and private organisations may be disrupted due to the attacks.

The Bangladesh Bank on Friday issued the instructions for preventing such attacks.

Apart from monitoring user activity, the BB instructions include minimising the attack surface by applying appropriate access controls based on a need-to-know basis.

The regulator also advised updating network security tools and firewalls.

Besides, financial institutions and payment gateways have been asked to ensure high availability and resilience to prevent server overload during potential attacks.

The regulator also asked to maintain regular backups of website content and databases to enable swift restoration in the event of defacement or other incidents.

The regulator also instructed to adhere to best practices while configuring and hardening web applications to fortify against potential cyber threats.

Bangladesh / Top News

Banking / BB / Cyber attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

52m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

57m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

15h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges