Banks need no prior approval for internet import payments: BB

Banking

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

Banks need no prior approval for internet import payments: BB

Banks can now independently verify the required information and make payment decisions

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 09:55 pm
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Banks will now be able to process payments for imported internet bandwidth and related services without prior approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) of the central bank issued a circular today, detailing the new rules, saying "banks can now independently assess and process these payments."

Talking to The Business Standard, a senior official of the central bank said, "Usually, import payments do not require advance approval from the central bank. Similarly, banks can now process payments for internet bandwidth and related services by verifying prescribed information on their own, which will increase both speed and accountability."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The previous regulation required banks to seek approval from Bangladesh Bank for each payment related to internet bandwidth imports. 

The updated circular, however, specifies that banks must adhere to certain guidelines, including obtaining applications that contain valid licences, agreements with relevant parties, regulatory approvals from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and other competent authorities, invoices, tax payment evidence or certificate of exemption issued by concerned tax authority, and an undertaking from the applicant for prompt repatriation in cases of excess remittance.

The circular also directs banks to ensure the authenticity of remittance requests by reviewing regulatory approvals, financial statements, and other documents.

"Banks shall obtain relevant documents along with audited statements of earnings, expenses, net position (surplus/deficit) pertaining to the payments. Audited statements should also include the collection amount originated from sales of imported bandwidth service," the circular read.

It also said banks must verify that funds for remittance are sourced from legitimate business operations, with required regulatory reporting fully met.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Bandwidth / Import payments / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

42m | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

3h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

4h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

2h | Videos
TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

47m | Videos
How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

4h | Videos
Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

4h | Videos