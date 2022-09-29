BB approval mandatory for NBFIs to lend loans to subsidiaries

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) have to take approval from the Bangladesh Bank to lend or write off loans or waive interest on loans to their subsidiaries.

The central bank issued a circular in this regard Thursday (29 September) stating that some companies are making excessive investments in subsidiary companies violating the Financial Institutions Act-1993.

At present, banks are not required to seek approval from the central bank in this regard.

However, the policy of interest waiver states that banks can waive the interest on loans written off the balance sheet. But interest on loans lent fraudulently and defaulted intentionally cannot be waived off. At the same time, the approval of the banks' board of directors should be taken to waive interest on any loan.

Wishing anonymity, a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said, "Many financial institutions are in a very poor state. Around 50%- 90% of their loans are defaulted."



He said the central bank's observation of these institutions shows that they lend huge loans to their subsidiary institutions, most of which turned into defaulted ones.



"Therefore, instructions have been given to bring more transparency in the disbursement of loans in this sector in the future," he added.

Defaulted loans at non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) edged up around 12% in the April-June quarter, according to a central bank report, thanks to lending anomalies and winding down Covid-led repayment facilities.

The NBFI defaulted loan was Tk14,232 crore in the first quarter of 2022, which spiked by Tk1,702 crore at the end of June, shows the Quarterly Financial Stability Assessment Report of the Bangladesh Bank.