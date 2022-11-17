BB announces Tk5,000 crore refinance scheme for farmers to boost food production

Banking

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

BB announces Tk5,000 crore refinance scheme for farmers to boost food production

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 07:59 pm
BB announces Tk5,000 crore refinance scheme for farmers to boost food production

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced a refinance scheme of Tk5,000 crore for farmers to ensure food security amid the global crisis. 

Under this scheme, farmers will get loans for cultivating paddy, fish and vegetables at an interest rate of 4% only, according to a central bank notice issued Thursday (17 November).

Besides, banks will be able to borrow from the central bank at an interest of only 0.5% to provide farmers with loans under this scheme. 

Farmers can avail the loans till 30 June 2024, which can be extended if necessary, the notice added.

The notice further stated that a global food crisis has occurred due to disruptions in the international supply chain. 

Given the situation, the central bank has come up with the decision to finance farmers in order to ensure food security.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / loan / farmer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

9h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday