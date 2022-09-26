BB announces Tk1,000 crore refinancing scheme for wheat, maize production

Banking

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:41 am

Related News

BB announces Tk1,000 crore refinancing scheme for wheat, maize production

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:41 am
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank has issued a circular to constitute a refinancing scheme of Tk1,000 crore for increasing the production of wheat and maize with a target to meet food demands.

Banks willing to disburse and refinance loans under this scheme signed the participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 25 September in the presence of the Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan. 

The participation agreement was signed by the respective managing directors of the banks and the Bangladesh Bank's Director of Agricultural Credit Department Md Abul Kalam Azad, reads a press release.

The Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury along with senior officials of the Agricultural Credit Department and related banks were present on the occasion.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Refinancing Scheme / production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

1h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

3h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

16h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

19h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

20h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh