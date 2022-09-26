BB announces Tk1,000 crore refinancing scheme for wheat, maize production

Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank has issued a circular to constitute a refinancing scheme of Tk1,000 crore for increasing the production of wheat and maize with a target to meet food demands.

Banks willing to disburse and refinance loans under this scheme signed the participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 25 September in the presence of the Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan.

The participation agreement was signed by the respective managing directors of the banks and the Bangladesh Bank's Director of Agricultural Credit Department Md Abul Kalam Azad, reads a press release.

The Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury along with senior officials of the Agricultural Credit Department and related banks were present on the occasion.