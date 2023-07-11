BASIS for digital bank licence application deadline extension by a month

Banking

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 11:10 pm

Related News

BASIS for digital bank licence application deadline extension by a month

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 11:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has requested the Bangladesh Bank to extend the deadline for digital bank licence applications by a month till 31 August.

The central bank guidelines on establishing digital banks allowed technology experts and tech-based firms to be co-sponsors of the proposed banks, and many interested BASIS members were working on partnerships with other sponsors.
However, the application for a digital bank licence would need deep research and analysis to prepare the right business and operational model, said BASIS in its letter to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Sunday, adding that the given 41 days (from 21 June to 1 August) were not enough to accomplish all the tasks.
The letter signed by BASIS President Russel T Ahmed also said all the countries that accomplished their digital banking licence awarding process in recent days offered at least three months as an application deadline.
In preparation for a seamless application, he also requested the central bank provide some additional information, explanation, and clarification.
His community sought an open invitation from the central bank to attend a question-and-answer session with the officials for clarifications.
The Bangladesh Bank on 14 June approved the Digital Bank Guideline and asked for license applications from interested entrepreneurs on 23 June.
The digital banks will be governed by the Bank Companies Act.
Tk125 crore in paid-up capital will be a must for a digital bank license, which is Tk500 crore for a traditional bank.
Unlike traditional banks, digital banks will have no physical presence except for their head office; according to the guidelines, they will instead use agents of conventional banks and mobile financial services providers.
Digital Banks may issue virtual cards, QR codes, and other tech-based products. They can collect deposits, lend to clients, and also work for remittance collection from abroad.
"Fin-tech will be the key strength of digital banks that is expected to revolutionize banking services in the country through serving a large number of unbanked people, micro and small enterprises," said technology entrepreneur AKM Fahim Mashroor, who is the chairman of the BASIS standing committee on Fin-tech.
The benefits people have been getting from MFS—service availability everywhere and convenience in transactions and digital payments—would be upheld by digital banks, he foresees.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

12h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

15h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

7h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

8h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency