BASIS for digital bank licence application deadline extension by a month

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has requested the Bangladesh Bank to extend the deadline for digital bank licence applications by a month till 31 August.

The central bank guidelines on establishing digital banks allowed technology experts and tech-based firms to be co-sponsors of the proposed banks, and many interested BASIS members were working on partnerships with other sponsors.

However, the application for a digital bank licence would need deep research and analysis to prepare the right business and operational model, said BASIS in its letter to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Sunday, adding that the given 41 days (from 21 June to 1 August) were not enough to accomplish all the tasks.

The letter signed by BASIS President Russel T Ahmed also said all the countries that accomplished their digital banking licence awarding process in recent days offered at least three months as an application deadline.

In preparation for a seamless application, he also requested the central bank provide some additional information, explanation, and clarification.

His community sought an open invitation from the central bank to attend a question-and-answer session with the officials for clarifications.

The Bangladesh Bank on 14 June approved the Digital Bank Guideline and asked for license applications from interested entrepreneurs on 23 June.

The digital banks will be governed by the Bank Companies Act.

Tk125 crore in paid-up capital will be a must for a digital bank license, which is Tk500 crore for a traditional bank.

Unlike traditional banks, digital banks will have no physical presence except for their head office; according to the guidelines, they will instead use agents of conventional banks and mobile financial services providers.

Digital Banks may issue virtual cards, QR codes, and other tech-based products. They can collect deposits, lend to clients, and also work for remittance collection from abroad.

"Fin-tech will be the key strength of digital banks that is expected to revolutionize banking services in the country through serving a large number of unbanked people, micro and small enterprises," said technology entrepreneur AKM Fahim Mashroor, who is the chairman of the BASIS standing committee on Fin-tech.

The benefits people have been getting from MFS—service availability everywhere and convenience in transactions and digital payments—would be upheld by digital banks, he foresees.