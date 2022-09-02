Bashar new NCC Bank chairperson, Sohela vice-chairperson

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Ltd on Thursday has re-elected Md. Abul Bashar as chairman for the next one year and Sohela Hossain elected as vice Chairman of the Bank.

Chairman Md. Abul Bashar completed his B.Sc. in Management Information System from USA, read a media release.

He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as the Deputy Managing Director over 20 Years.

He is also the Managing Director of Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd.

Vice chairman Sohela Hossain is a renowned educationist, social worker and researcher. She is the Chairman of Mir Akter Hossain Ltd. and President of Mir Cement Ltd., Mir Real Estate Ltd. and Mir Concert Product Ltd.