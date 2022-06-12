Bard holds seminar on Palli Sanchay Bank’s role in poverty alleviation

Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (Bard) on Sunday organised a seminar on the roles of Palli Sanchay Bank and Lalmai-Mainamati Practical Research Project in meeting its poverty alleviation and sustainable development targets.

Palli Sanchay Bank's Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman attended the seminar as the chief guest and Comilla Sadar Dakshin Upazila Chairman Golam Sarwar was present as the special guest with Bard Director General Md Shahjahan, additional secretary, in the chair, reads a press release.

Bard Joint Director and Project Director of Lalmai-Mainamati Practical Research Anower Hossain Bhuiyan presented the seminar paper.

Bard's Additional Director General Safiqul Islam and Director (admin) Malin Kanti Bhattacharya toop part in the open discussion on the seminar paper.

President and managers of associations formed under the Lalmai-Moinamoti Project also took part in the discussion as key participants.