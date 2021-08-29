Banks, stock markets closed on Monday

The country's banks and stock markets will be closed on Monday (30 August) on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The day, celebrating the birth of the Hindu Deity Krishna, is a public holiday in the country.

Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka Stock Exchange, and Chattogram Stock Exchange confirmed the news of the holiday and stated that no transactions will be carried out in the banks and stock markets on the day.

The bank and the stock markets will return to the regular transaction from Tuesday (31 August).