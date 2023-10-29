Banks see decreased customer footfall amid day-long hartal

An aerial view of the Shapla Chattar at Motijheel, known as the Bank Para of Dhaka. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Customer footfall at banks and other financial institutions fell drastically on Sunday amid the day-long hartal called by the BNP and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

While the first week of the day usually sees a rush, this wasn't the case.

Visiting Motijheel, Dilkhusha, Fakirapool, and Dainik Bangla intersections – all spots packed with bank branches- The Business Standard found extremely low customer presence at banks even though financial institutions and stock markets are operating as usual.

Only customers with urgent needs came to withdraw money today, an official of the Motijheel branch of Sonali Bank said.

"On a regular day, the transactions at our local office surpass Tk1,000 crore. But today, the transaction did not even reach Tk500 crore. Customer presence was exceptionally low," said the official on condition of anonymity.

Md Rezaul Karim, general manager of the local office of Sonali Bank at Motijheel, said bank operations are normal despite the hartal.

Transactions have started on time since morning without a problem.

When asked about customer presence, he said, "Customer turnout is a little less than other days. But all kinds of services are being provided to those who are coming."

A similar scenario could be seen at Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited's Motijheel branch.

"I work at a printing office. I came here to withdraw money for office needs. As there is no crowd here, I could finish the process soon," Arif Hossain, a man who visited the DBBL Motijheel branch, told TBS.

The BNP and the Bangladesh Jamaat announced countrywide hartal programmes today after their respective rallies in the capital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the two stock markets of the country, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chattogerm Stock Exchange (CSE), were not affected by the hartal. Although the presence of investors was less, transactions continued normally