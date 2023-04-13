Banks to remain open on limited scale for 3 days before Eid

Banking

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

To ensure the disbursal of salaries and allowances of readymade garments workers and export bills, banks will remain open in industrial areas, including Dhaka city, on a limited scale for three days – 19 April to 21 April – during the public holidays.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a notification in this regard.

It said the branches and sub-branches of the scheduled banks located in Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open during the specified period on a limited scale.

On 19 April and 20 April, transactions will take place from 9:30am to 1:00pm, while offices will remain open until 2:30pm. 

There will be a break for Zohr prayers from 1:15pm to 1:30pm.

On Friday (20 April), transactions will take place from 9:30am to 12:30pm and offices will remain open until 3:00pm. 

There will be a break for Zohr prayers from 1:15pm to 1:30pm.

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on April 22 or April 23, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Public holidays are set to start from 19 April.

