Banks to remain open on Friday, Saturday: BB

The central bank has instructed banks to keep branches open in metropolitan cities including in Dhaka and Chattogram, districts and upazilas on Friday (January 5) and Saturday (January 6) with limited manpower to ease payment of election-related expenses.

The Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Thursday and sent it to the top executives of all scheduled banks.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday (January 3) directed for keeping bank branches open on Friday and Saturday. In line with this, Bangladesh Bank issued the circular today.

It also instructed banks to keep officials and staff who have been given election duty free from office duty