Banks to remain open on 5-7 April for payment of garment workers' salary, bonus

Banking

UNB
31 March, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 04:27 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has asked the scheduled banks to keep branches open on 5, 6, and 7 April under special arrangement for payment of garment workers' salaries, Eid bonuses, allowances, and export bills. 

The Department of Off-site Supervision of the central bank on Sunday (31 March) issued a circular in this regard and sent it to the top executives of the banks for necessary actions.

As per the central bank's instruction, the banks will remain open for transactions from 9:30am to 12:30pm on a limited scale.

It instructed banks to keep open the branches in Dhaka metropolitan area, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, and the industry-related branches of banks located in Narayanganj and Chattogram ensuring adequate security. 
 

