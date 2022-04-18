Banks to remain open on 29, 30 April in industrial areas
BB has asked banks to continue operation before Eid-ul-Fitr in the industrial areas in Dhaka metropolitan area, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chittagong ensuring adequate security
Banks have been asked to continue operation on 29 and 30 April to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) gave the directive to the scheduled banks through a circular on Monday (18 April).
The Department off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank issued the circular and sent it to the top executives of the banks to take necessary action.