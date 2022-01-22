Banks reject BB circular on private bankers’ wage

Commercial banks have rejected the circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank setting the minimum wage for private bank officials citing it "unrealistic" and "illogical".

According to private bankers, the wage scale proposed in the circular is largely inconsistent with the government's pay structure.

In order to implement, banks will be forced to close many existing branches instead of opening new ones.

The Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), in separate statements demanded the cancellation of the circular.

They said the wage structure will hinder the urbanisation of villages, doing jobs from the villages, creation of new entrepreneurs, development of the rural economy.

In addition, bankers said this "unrealistic" pay structure will raise interest rates on investment-friendly loans again.

On 20 January, Bangladesh Bank issued a notice setting a minimum wage of Tk39,000 for private bank officials subject to the completion of their probation period.

According to the circular, the minimum monthly wage for trainee assistant officers (general and cash) will be Tk28,000 during their probation period.

Also, office assistants, including security guards, cleaners, and messengers, will get Tk24,000 as minimum wage.

However, these directives will not be applicable to agent banking employees.