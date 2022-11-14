Banks' provision shortfall widens Tk1,000cr in Jun-Sep

Infographic: TBS

Banks' provision shortfall surged by Tk1,000 crore to nearly Tk20,000 crore between June and September, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The rising provision shortfall signals weakening of a major indicator of the banking sector's health, foreshadowing an erosion of the banks' capital and their capacities to cover loan loss.

Provision shortfall occurs when a financial obligation exceeds the amount of cash available that was maintained from banks' profit to pay for anticipated future losses and default loans.

Salehuddin Ahmed, a former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, told The Business Standard that non-performing loans have a very negative impact on provisions. Besides, the provision deficit increases even if the credit quality is bad.

Overall, a provision deficit is bad for banks, he said, adding that it weakens the bank's foundation.

There are various regulations from the Bangladesh Bank so that the money of depositors is not at risk in any way. One of these is safeguarding provisions.

According to the rules of the Bangladesh Bank, provision has to be kept at the rate of 5-25% against unclassified or regular loans of the bank. A provision of 20% should be kept against bad or substandard loans, 50% against doubtful loans and 100% against bad loans.

The managing director of a private bank, requesting anonymity, said a bank cannot declare any dividend if there is a shortfall in provisions.

Most manufacturers were forced to reduce production due to supply chain disruptions resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war. At the same time, many international orders were cancelled, he said.

This resulted in many companies failing to clear their loans in the face of losses.

As new defaults increase, the amount of provisions kept by the banks has to be increased, he said.

The surge in default loans, however, has increased provision requirements for banks and widened the shortfall amount.

The total default loan increased by over Tk31,000 crore to Tk1.34 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current year, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

The payment failure amid a production halt caused by the energy crisis pushed up default loans in the recent months, said bankers.

In September, eight banks were in a provision shortfall but most private banks experienced a reduction in surplus provision amount. Moreover, some banks showed no shortfall by taking provision forbearance from the Bangladesh Bank.

Private commercial banks which disbursed a good amount of dividend in the last two years during the pandemic, taking advantage of relaxed policy, are now under stress of maintaining provision amid rising default loans.

The average provision shortfall of private banks increased to Tk3,345 crore in September from Tk3,111 crore in June this year, central bank data shows.

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed recommended that loans be verified before disbursal and the Bangladesh Bank increase its monitoring.

He said if banks cannot make profit, then they have to keep provision from the capital. By doing this, the bank will also suffer from a capital deficit.

Borrowers get many advantages even after defaulting on loans in this country, he said, highlighting the loan process and the money loan court.

"I would say that to solve this problem, the Bangladesh Bank governor, finance minister and the finance secretary should discuss with the chief justice to reduce the long process of the loan court. This will reduce defaulted loans and provision deficit," the former central bank governor said.

Four private commercial banks including the National Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank and Standard Bank mainly accounted for the provision shortfall in September.

The National Bank, which has a strong deposit base of Tk44,000 crore alone, accounted for Tk7,400 crore provision shortfall in September.

Some 38 banks were not in shortfall, but maintained a small surplus amount of a highest of Tk10 crore.

Only 10 banks were able to maintain a good amount of provision surplus above Tk100 crore, the central bank data shows.

The provision shortfall of four state-owned banks including, Agrani, Janata, Rupali and BASIC, increased to Tk11,696 crore in September from Tk11,017 crore in June.