Banks ordered to freeze accounts of ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, family

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan, and their children.

The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (13 August).

In the letter, seen by The Business Standard, the BFIU also asked banks to freeze the accounts of Kamal's son Safi Mudasser Khan and daughter Safia Tasneem Khan.

Besides, any accounts of companies owned by them must also be frozen, the BFIU order reads.

Speaking on the matter, a senior BFIU official said, "The freeze orders have been issued due to suspicious transactions from accounts of the targets."

