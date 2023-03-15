Bank transactions from 9:30am to 2:30pm during Ramadan

Banks across the country will remain open from 9:30am to 4pm during the fasting month of Ramadan.

However, people will be allowed to make banking transactions from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Wednesday (15 March) announcing the new banking hours.

Although there will be a 15-minute break for Zohr prayers from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm, banking activities will continue during the time with internal coordination to ensure seamless operations, reads the circular.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 24 March subject to viewing the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation.



