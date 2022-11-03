Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from 15 Nov

Banking

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from 15 Nov

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Banks across the country will remain open from 10am to 5pm daily. The new timings will come into effect from 15 November.

At the same time, bank transaction hours have been fixed from 10am to 3:30pm.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Thursday (3 November) announcing the new banking hours.

At present, the office hours at banks are from 9am to 5pm. 

On 31 October, the government announced to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 9am to 4pm daily. The new office hours will come into effect from 15 November.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (31 October). 

"Office schedule of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions has been rescheduled," Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam said after the meeting. 

"As winter is coming, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations in the country will run from 9 am to 4 pm from 15 November until further instructions," he added. 

He, however, said that the Supreme Court and Bangladesh Bank will set the office hours of their respective organisations.

Earlier on 22 August, the government decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity.

Bangladesh / Top News

Banking / Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

6h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

7h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

19h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

19h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

20h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together