The Bangladesh Bank has asked all banks to operate from 10am to 3pm on a limited scale on 9-10 August during the extended lockdown.

However, in the issued circular, it reiterated that the banks will remain closed on Sunday (8 August) following the weekly holidays.

The central bank's Department of Offsite Supervision (DOS), in their circular, also mentioned that the bank authorities are allowed to conduct internal official activities until 4:30pm.