Banks now can lend more than 25% of their capital to power producers

Banking

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Banks now can lend more than 25% of their capital to power producers

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Banks now can lend more than 25% of their capital to power producers

The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn the single borrower exposure limit for the next six months in the case of lending to power producers.

From now on, banks will be allowed to extend credit to power sector borrowers, exceeding 25% of their regulatory capital, according to a circular issued by the central bank on Tuesday.  

According to the Bank Company Law, the single borrower exposure limit is 25% of banks' regulatory capital, which from time to time is set by the Bangladesh Bank.

A senior official of the central bank told The Business Standard that the companies involved in electricity production are facing a hike in generation costs because of higher dollar prices. So, the single borrower exposure limit has been lifted to maintain the continuity of power generation and supplies for the next six months.
 
 

Economy / Top News

Electricity / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December