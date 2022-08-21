Banks miss CMSME stimulus disbursement target

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
21 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Banks miss CMSME stimulus disbursement target

Sakhawat Prince
21 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:12 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

While most of the government stimulus packages, aimed at reviving the economy from the pandemic shocks, were disbursed in fiscal 2021-22, banks fell short of their loan disbursement target for the Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Industries (CMSME) sector.

In FY22, banks disbursed Tk13,505 crore, which is 67.52% of the target of Tk20,000 crore, to the CMSME sector.  

Besides, disbursement of the Tk2,000 crore Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) under the CMSME package, was only Tk121 crore, which is merely 6%.

However, under the export development fund, 2% interest incentive was announced for the big-scale traders to increase the scope of import of raw materials under back-to-back letter of credits (LC) and almost 100% of the Tk29,750 crore, announced for this, was distributed.

Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "Generally we see that the disbursement of small loans is always lower than the target because banks are reluctant to give loans to small entrepreneurs." 

He also said, "We always stress on taking special initiatives in disbursing loans to small entrepreneurs, because more jobs are linked with the small and medium ventures. Besides, it is also important for the economy." 

Mustafizur Rahman pointed out that small-entrepreneurs do not get more loans due to a lot of paperwork.  

"Some banks are offering loans based on transactions on the Bkash and Nagad platforms. Such innovative initiatives should be encouraged," he added. 

So far, the government has announced a total of 28 packages, worth Tk1,87,679 crores, to deal with the Covid-19 impacts. Of these, Bangladesh Bank is involved in 10 incentive packages, the financial value of which is Tk1,68,750 crores. Later, the Bangladesh Bank added another Tk50 crore dollars to the Export Development Fund (EDF).

The target of loan disbursement to customers under 10 incentive packages in the second phase has been set at Tk1,03,750 crore, of which Tk69,441 crore (66.93% of the target) have been distributed at the end of the fiscal.

Disbursement of Working capital stimulus loans for the affected industrial service sector enterprises stood at Tk11,322 crore, which is 34.30% of the target of Tk40,000 crore.

The loan disbursement target for this sector in the current fiscal has been fixed at Tk33,000 crore and so far 1,162 companies have availed the benefits.  

Under the pre-shipment credit refinance scheme 67 beneficiaries received loans in the amount of Tk651,86 crore, which is 13.03% of the target of Tk5,000 crore.

However, the central bank's monitoring report has revealed that the stimulus loan in the first phase of Covid-19 pandemic was taken for one sector and spent on another. The central bank has received complaints that the stimulus fund was used to adjust interest of previous loans. As a result, the Ministry of Finance has released money for the second phase at a slow pace for many banks. Due to this, the disbursement has been slow.

However, bankers say that the demand for stimulus loans is now very low.

Meanwhile, a loan of Tk3,000 crore has been fixed for the refinancing scheme for low income professional farmers and small traders. Out of this, 2,717 crores, which is 90.59% of the target, have been disbursed till 13 April.

A loan disbursement of Tk1,000 crore has been fixed for the salaries and allowances of the employees of hotels/motels/theme parks in the tourism sector. However, the limits have been set based on the status and demand of the respective banks for disbursing loans under this package.

Apart from these, Tk1,606 crore, which is 53.55% of the target of Tk3,000 crore, have been disbursed under a refinancing scheme in the agriculture sector. Besides, 84.66% of the target of Tk5,000 crore has been disbursed in this sector in the first period at an interest rate of 4%.

Top News

CMSMEs / disbursement target / CMSME loan disbursement target

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

10h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

11h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

1h | Videos
Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

2h | Videos
Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

2h | Videos
Grenade splinters still haunts her

Grenade splinters still haunts her

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings