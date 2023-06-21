Banks in industrial areas to remain open on 27-28 June for RMG workers' salaries

Banking

BSS
21 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:29 pm

Related News

Banks in industrial areas to remain open on 27-28 June for RMG workers' salaries

BSS
21 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:29 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments (RMG) industrial areas will remain open on 27 and 28 June to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.

The areas are Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram, according to a circular released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) today.

The clients will be able to do banking transactions between 10am and 2pm, but the office will remain open until 3pm.

After the Eid-ul-Adha holiday, banks will resume activities from 2 July and provide banking services from 10am to 5pm.

The largest religious festival for Muslims will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 29 June.

Top News

Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

10h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

8m | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

8h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions