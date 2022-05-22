Banks to give more 4% interest loans for import substitution crops

Banking

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Banks to give more 4% interest loans for import substitution crops

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:01 pm
Representational image
Representational image

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed banks to increase their credit disbursements at 4% interest under a subsidy facility for crops such as lentils, oilseeds, spices, and maize.

In a circular on Sunday, the central bank said a large amount of foreign exchange is required every year to import such products and an instruction has been issued to reduce these import costs.

The regulatory authority sent the circular to the managing directors of all scheduled banks.

According to the circular, private banks alongside state-owned banks have already been disbursing farm loans under the Agriculture and Rural Credit Target at a subsidised 4% interest rate backed by the central bank for import substitution products.

However, if banks still incur some interest losses, they will be able to show this loss in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) books.

The new guidelines state that the central bank will set an annual target for the amount of subsidy on import alternative crop loans. At the same time, it will also monitor the progress of loan disbursement from branches of the respective banks.

Furthermore, banks can apply to the central bank for compensation of interest on loans disbursed for import alternative products, submitting loan disbursement details with their application. 10% of these loans from the Bangladesh Bank will be verified on the spot.

The circular said in all areas where the production of import substitution crops is high, the distribution of loans through bank branches will be increased.

"In locations where loans are disbursed at a 4% interest rate, a written banner should be put up there. If needed, assistance from the local agricultural extension office should be sought to identify real farmers," the central bank circular added.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Crops / subsidy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

10h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

10h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

1h | Videos
The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

1h | Videos
Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

1h | Videos
Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature