Banks fix dollar rate for remittance at Tk107.50

Banking

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:27 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Banks have lowered the dollar rate for remittance by Tk0.50 and decided to buy remittance dollars at Tk107.50. 

However, the dollar rate for export proceeds has been kept unchanged at Tk99.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (Bafeda) took the decision in a meeting on Monday (26 September).

The new rate will take effect from 1 October. 

"The new rate has been set as the pressure on the dollar eases. Banks that have bought dollars will adjust the dollar rate during this period," said Afzal Karim, chairman of Bafeda and managing director of Sonali Bank.

The banks will sell dollars to the importers by adding one taka to the average cost of the banks in collecting remittances and cashing export bills. The spread limit will be one taka.

This will be the interbank dollar exchange rate as per the new decision. 

Bankers believe that the cost of the importer will be reduced following the decision.

Earlier on 11 September, Bafeda and ABB decided to buy export proceeds at Tk99 and remittance dollars at Tk108.

