Banks, financial institutions to remain closed next Sunday

Banking

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
On 9-10 August, banking hours will be increased by half an hour, allowing the banks to operate from 10am to 3pm

Banks and Financial institutions will remain closed on Sunday (8 August) following the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday.

The Bangladesh Bank issued two different circulars in this regard on Thursday.

On 9-10 August, banking hours will be increased by half an hour, allowing the banks to operate from 10am to 3pm.

The central bank's Department of Offsite Supervision, in their circular, also mentioned that the bank authorities are allowed to conduct internal official activities until 4:30pm.

The Bangladesh Bank said the banks will operate on a limited scale maintaining health regulation and they are bound to ensure internet banking and transaction through card during the restriction period.

In the port area, the banks are allowed to operate banking activities as per the central bank's circular issued on 5 August, 2019.

In a separate circular, Bangladesh Bank said the financial institutions will also remain closed on next Sunday.

Clients of financial institutions will be served from 10am to 3pm on 9-10 August, according to the central bank's notice.

The central bank has taken these decisions for both banks and non-bank financial institutions as the Covid-19 infection rate is rising in the country.

Earlier, the central bank said the banks and financial institutions would be open for customers on a limited scale during the ongoing strict restrictions on movement, which will end on 10 August.

