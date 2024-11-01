Banks facing increased risk of cyberattacks: Cenbank

Banking

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

Banks facing increased risk of cyberattacks: Cenbank

Cybercriminals are exploiting social media platforms to target unsuspecting individuals and carry out fraudulent activities, Bangladesh Bank says

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 06:31 pm
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS

The Bangladesh Bank has urged all banks and financial institutions to implement stringent security measures for increased risk of cyberattacks.

Bangladesh Cyber Security Intelligence (BCSI) has detected a significant increase in unauthorised transactions using dual currency cards linked to Facebook ad managers, the central bank's Information and Communication Technology Department said in a letter issued to all banks recently.

"These illicit activities have resulted in financial losses for numerous customers. Cybercriminals are exploiting social media platforms to target unsuspecting individuals and carry out fraudulent activities."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bangladesh Bank emphasised the global surge in cyber threats and expressed concerns about the growing vulnerability of the country's banking system.

The central bank said banks have been reporting frequent malware attacks.

In response to the escalating threat, the central bank has outlined 17 essential security measures that banks must implement immediately, the letter added.

The key security measures include implementing robust authentication, like biometrics and OTPs, and using AI to detect irregular transaction behaviours, such as BIN attacks. Sensitive information, like BIN numbers, should be securely managed and shared minimally.

Employee training on phishing prevention, as well as maintaining updated firewalls and access controls, is crucial.

Banks are advised to have a detailed incident response plan for data breaches, use continuous network monitoring, and collaborate with other institutions to exchange threat intelligence and best practices.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / cyberattacks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

30m | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

2h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

45m | Videos
From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

4h | Videos
Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

6h | Videos