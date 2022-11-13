Banks to enjoy 24 holidays in 2023: BB

Banking

UNB
13 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:44 pm

Related News

Banks to enjoy 24 holidays in 2023: BB

UNB
13 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:44 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday released the holiday list of 2023 for the scheduled banks in the country in line with the holiday list published by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Md Abdul Mannan, director of the department of Off-site Supervision of BB, issued the holiday list and sent it to the managing director and chief executive officers of scheduled banks.

According to the instructions, banks will enjoy a total of 24 holidays in 2023 including bank holidays on 1 July and 31 December.

Among the holidays, four are Fridays and three Saturdays which are usually included in the weekly holidays in Bangladesh.

According to the Central Bank circular, the list of holidays in 2023 includes – 21 February Martyr's Day, 8 March Shab-e-Barat, 17 March Birth Anniversary of Father of the nation and Children's Day, 26 March Independence and National Day, 14 April Bengali New Year, 19 April Shab-e-Qadar, 21 April Jumuatul Bida, 21-23 AprilEid-ul-Fitr, 1 May May Day, 4 May Buddha Purnima, 28-30 June Eid-ul-Azha, 1 July Bank Holiday, 29 July Holy Ashura, 15 August National Day of Mourning, 6 September Janmashtami, 28 September Eid Miladunnabi, 24 October Durga Puja (Bijaya Dashami), 16 December Victory Day, 25 December Jesus Christ's Birthday, 31 December Bank Holiday.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Bank Holiday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings