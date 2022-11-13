Banks to enjoy 24 holidays in 2023: BB

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday released the holiday list of 2023 for the scheduled banks in the country in line with the holiday list published by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Md Abdul Mannan, director of the department of Off-site Supervision of BB, issued the holiday list and sent it to the managing director and chief executive officers of scheduled banks.

According to the instructions, banks will enjoy a total of 24 holidays in 2023 including bank holidays on 1 July and 31 December.

Among the holidays, four are Fridays and three Saturdays which are usually included in the weekly holidays in Bangladesh.

According to the Central Bank circular, the list of holidays in 2023 includes – 21 February Martyr's Day, 8 March Shab-e-Barat, 17 March Birth Anniversary of Father of the nation and Children's Day, 26 March Independence and National Day, 14 April Bengali New Year, 19 April Shab-e-Qadar, 21 April Jumuatul Bida, 21-23 AprilEid-ul-Fitr, 1 May May Day, 4 May Buddha Purnima, 28-30 June Eid-ul-Azha, 1 July Bank Holiday, 29 July Holy Ashura, 15 August National Day of Mourning, 6 September Janmashtami, 28 September Eid Miladunnabi, 24 October Durga Puja (Bijaya Dashami), 16 December Victory Day, 25 December Jesus Christ's Birthday, 31 December Bank Holiday.