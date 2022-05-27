Banks engaged in Hajj related transactions to remain open Saturday 

Banks engaged in Hajj related transactions will keep their branches and sub-branches open on Saturday to facilitate Hajj management.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard on Friday (27 May) and sent it to the chief executives of all commercial banks.

Banks have been instructed to conduct full shift banking activities upon ensuring adequate security.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the directive was issued in the public interest on the authority of Section 45 of the Banking Companies Act 1991.

