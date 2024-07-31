Banks directed to enter LC information to cenbank dashboard within 8 hours of issuance

Banking

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 08:47 pm

Banks directed to enter LC information to cenbank dashboard within 8 hours of issuance

At the same time, banks should also enter data on foreign currency payment of import or proceeds of export products to the dashboard within eight hours of receiving them, reads a circular issued by the central bank today (31 July).

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 08:47 pm
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The central bank has directed the banks to enter data on import and export letters of credit (LCs) to the Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange dashboard within eight hours of issuance.

At the same time, banks should also enter data on foreign currency payment of import or proceeds of export products to the dashboard within eight hours of receiving them, reads a circular issued by the central bank today (31 July).

Besides, an effective supervision system should be developed through the relevant department of each bank's head office for the supervision of reporting on the dashboard, the circular added.

According to the circular, due to incorrect and delayed reporting of import and export data by the banks, various problems are being created in Bangladesh Bank's balance of payment calculation, monetary policy formulation and its implementation.

After correcting the inaccuracies in the export data published by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the central bank yesterday said Bangladesh's exports fell by 4.28% during July-May of the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the same period last year.

According to EPB data, exports in the first eleven months of FY24 were shown at $51.54 billion. However, the Bangladesh Bank revised the data to show that the actual exports during this period were $40.72 billion. That means exports were less by $10.82 billion.

Earlier in 2018, the central bank had issued a circular directing banks to enter data on foreign exchange transactions regularly to the Online Foreign Exchange Transaction Monitoring and Management System (foreign exchange dashboard). However, no specific time frame was mentioned.

Comments

