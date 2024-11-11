Banks with capital shortfall will not be able to pay dividends: BB governor

Banking

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Banks with capital shortfall will not be able to pay dividends: BB governor

Governor informed the banks in a meeting with MDs

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:33 pm
Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur. TBS Sketch
Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur. TBS Sketch

Banks with capital shortfall will not be able to pay dividends to their shareholders, Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today (11 November).

Central bank's Spokesperson Hosne Ara Shikha told reporters that the governor informed the decision in a meeting with 17 bank MDs today.

"The governor told them that the central bank has taken a very strict position regarding banks' payment of dividends. He said no bank can pay dividends if there is a capital shortfall. In that case, instructions have been given to inform the relevant department of Bangladesh Bank," Shikha said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The capital shortfall of 10 private and public banks in the country rose to Tk39,655 crore at the end of December 2023, according to the Disclosures on Risk-Based Capital Adequacy (Basel III) report of the banks.

The 10 banks are state-owned Janata, Agrani, Rupali, BASIC, Bangladesh Krishi, and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, along with private banks Bangladesh Commerce Bank, ICB Bank, National Bank, and Padma Bank.

As per international rules, banks are bound to preserve capital. According to the Basel III policy, lenders in Bangladesh need 10% of their risk-weighted assets, or Tk500 crore, whichever is higher, in preserved capital. If a bank fails to maintain the amount, it is considered to be in a capital shortfall.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur / dividend / Capital shortfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

6h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

3h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

3h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

5h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

4h | Videos