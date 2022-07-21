Banks buy dollars at Tk103

Banking

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Banks buy dollars at Tk103

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 03:16 pm
Banks buy dollars at Tk103

A number of banks on Thursday bought dollars from exchange houses for a rate of Tk103 as they were burdened with the pressure of import letters of credit (LCs).

Because of the pressure and the ongoing shortages of dollar, exchange firms got the chance to bargain for the most.

However, some banks paid Tk 102 to collect remittances from the exchange houses. On Wednesday, the price of Tk101.

Export proceeds were encashed at a price of Tk101 per dollar, which is two taka more per dollar than on Wednesday.

Officials of the treasury department of several banks told The Business Standard that the central bank has taken a number of initiatives to meet the dollar crisis in the market.

Central bank hikes dollar price by 50 paisa

The central bank has increased the interbank exchange rate of US dollar by 50 paisa to Tk94.45. On Thursday, $70 million was sold to banks at the new price.

The central bank has so far sold more than $700 million to banks in the new fiscal year. The central bank is providing this support mainly to help open import LCs for fuel, electricity, food products, government purchases and daily necessities.

However, Bangladesh Bank is not supplying enough to meet the total demand. As a result, the remaining dollars for the import of these products are collected from the market. Industry insiders believe this to be one of the reasons for the increase in dollar prices.

The interbank exchange rate on 21 July last year was Tk84.80. Taka has depreciated by Tk9.65 or 11.38% against the dollar in the one-year period.

Bangladesh Bank releases four suspended LCs

Recently, the commercial banks have been asked to inform the central bank about imports worth more than $5 million 24 hours before opening the LC.

The Bangladesh Bank has cleared four of the five import LCs worth nearly $45 million previously blocked.

A senior official of the central bank said that the loans were suspended after receiving information about irregularities. However, four were allowed later after receiving necessary paperwork.

Dollar price 102.50 in kerb market

Customers had to spend Tk102.50 to purchase dollars from the kerb market on Thursday. Besides, the money changers collected dollars at Tk102. Dollars were traded at this price last Wednesday and Tuesday in the kerb market.

Economy / Top News

Import / letters of credit (LC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

4h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

4h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

4h | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

4h | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

4h | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online