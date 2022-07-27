No car purchase by banks in next one year

Banking

TBS Report 
27 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

No car purchase by banks in next one year

TBS Report 
27 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Represenatational image. Picture: Collected
Represenatational image. Picture: Collected

Amid a fresh round of belt-tightening by the government, the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday instructed banks not to buy new cars until June 2023.

Besides, banks' spending for hospitality, travel, furniture and stationery has been slashed by 50% due to the global economic situation.

Banks are not allowed to exhaust the savings accumulated by vehicle purchase postponement and 50% spending cut in other sectors either, according to the central bank notification on Wednesday.

Earlier, banks were instructed to reduce power and energy costs in line with the government austerity measures.

The Bangladesh Bank also said that information and documents related to cost reduction must be stored at bank headquarters. If the inspection team of the central bank visits the bank and wants to see the documents, it must be provided.

The central bank also noted that banks must disclose their car purchase and other expenses in the annual financial report.

In that case, these expenses for July-December this year will have to be presented in the financial report in December 2022, and expenses in January-June of the next year in the financial statement in December 2023.

Economy / Top News

Banking / Bangladesh Bank / Austerity Measures

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

21m | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

26m | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

1h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work