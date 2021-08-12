Banks asked to report capital market investment info daily

Banking

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Banks asked to report capital market investment info daily

The Bangladesh Bank has also asked all the scheduled banks to report information regarding the short term loans and placement (bank to bank deposits)

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 10:32 pm
Banks asked to report capital market investment info daily

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed the scheduled banks to provide information on their capital market net exposure or investment to the central bank by 5pm daily.

In a letter issued yesterday, the central bank also asked all scheduled banks to report information regarding the short term loans and placement (bank-to-bank deposits).

Earlier, scheduled banks used to share the information fortnightly, but from now on they are bound to give information on a daily basis to the central bank.

A Bangladesh Bank insider said they took the decision to strictly monitor the cash flow to the capital market as money is now cheaper than ever and there is a low interest rate in the banking system.

In a letter sent to banks on 25 July, the central bank asked them to strengthen their internal monitoring to ensure that the stimulus loans are used in the targeted sectors.

The Bangladesh Bank in a primary observation found that the low-cost stimulus loans diverting to unproductive sectors like the capital market may cause failure in achieving the objectives.

To ensure a smooth flow of money in the market, the central bank has already started to mop up excess liquidity from the banking system through the Bangladesh Bank Bills auctions.

In this way, the Bangladesh Bank has so far mopped up Tk8,675 crore from the scheduled banks.

Experts said as a consequence of these steps, there was a pause in the rally in capital market transactions in the last couple of days.

The Banking Companies Act 1991, which was amended in 2013, limits a bank's stock market exposure to up to 25% of its capital. The capital includes paid-up capital, share premium, statutory reserve and retained earnings.

Share trading at the capital market currently closes by 2.30pm, but the banks will get an additional two and a half hours to provide this information to the central bank by 5pm.

Economy / Top News

Banks / capital market / investment info

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie