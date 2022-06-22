Banks asked to prioritise serving freedom fighters, 3 other groups

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
The Bangladesh Bank has asked all banks operating in the country to give priority to serving freedom fighters, widows, elderly people, and persons with disabilities.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the central bank issued a circular on Wednesday in this regard.

It instructed banks to set aside seats at all their branches, including head offices, for the four groups and to ensure services they seek within the shortest possible time, free of hassle.

"Banks have no special arrangement for serving freedom fighters, elderly people, widows, and persons with disabilities, and such people face difficulties availing banking services. More vulnerable compared to others, they deserve priority," the circular reads. 

It also directed financial organisations to assign a dedicated official at each of their branches and service centres to ensure service priority for this category of people. 
 

