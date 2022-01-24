Banks asked to operate with 50% staff

The Bangladesh Bank has directed all banks to operate with half of their manpower on rostering basis as per new guidelines issued by the government to control the spread of Covid-19.

However, the banks can take decision as per their requirement to continue the essential banking services.

The other half will carry out their official activities virtually, according to a central bank notification issued on Monday.

Clients must have to wear masks and follow health guidelines while taking service from the banks.

The latest move came amid a deterioration in the country's Covid situation.

On 21 January, the government announced a closure of all educational institutions for two weeks till 6 February.

The Cabinet Division also directed to limit gatherings at social, political, religious and state events to maximum 100 people.

