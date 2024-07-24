Banks asked not to charge late fees for delayed payment from 18 to 25 July

Banking

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 04:48 pm

Related News

Banks asked not to charge late fees for delayed payment from 18 to 25 July

Banks will not cut interest on saving schemes for the delay in depositing money, said a Bangladesh Bank circular

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 04:48 pm
Banks asked not to charge late fees for delayed payment from 18 to 25 July

The central bank has asked all scheduled banks not to charge late fees from clients over delayed repayment and depositing in saving schemes between 18 July and 25 July.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard today (24 July), the first working day after three days of general holiday declared by the government amid a nationwide curfew.

The ongoing curfew - enforced since 19 July night following widespread unrest centring the quota reform protest - was relaxed from 10am till 5pm today in the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the central bank circular, many loan borrowers and credit customers could not make their payments on time due to the recent situation.

Moreover, depositors could not deposit their money in their various savings schemes.  

In this situation, customers will not be charged late payment fees if they clear their dues incurred from 18 to 25 July by the end of this month, said the circular.

The instruction, which will come into effect immediately, will be applicable to all credit card customers, general loan borrowers and savers.

Banks will not cut interest on saving schemes for the delay in depositing money, said the circular.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Deposit / late fees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos