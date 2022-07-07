Banks asked to keep sufficient cash in ATMs

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:29 pm

Banks asked to keep sufficient cash in ATMs

MFS providers have been asked to ensure enough money at their agent points

Banks asked to keep sufficient cash in ATMs

The Bangladesh Bank on Thursday instructed all scheduled banks in the country to maintain adequate cash in automated teller machines (ATMs) during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays to ensure smooth services for customers.

Banks have also been asked to ensure uninterrupted transactions on point of sale (POS) terminals, e-payment gateways, and mobile financial services, according to a circular issued by the Payment Systems Department of the Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank said, "Banks need to ensure round-the-clock ATM service. If any technical problem occurs at ATM booths, it should be resolved as soon as possible and adequate cash supply should be ensured."

The regulator also reminded banks to ensure security at ATM booths and asked banks to set up currency note checking machines at POS terminals to prevent the circulation of fake notes in cattle markets across the country.

Banks now have to ensure two-factor authentication (2FA) for card-based payment, and card not present transactions on e-payment gateways, said the circular.

During the Eid holidays, the customer has to be informed by SMS alert service of any transaction, it added.

Furthermore, the circular instructed banks to provide round-the-clock helpline services to customers and not to harass them.

