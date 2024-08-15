Banks asked to freeze accounts of former Natore-2 MP Shimul, family members

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, former lawmaker from Natore-2 and his wife Shamima Sultana Jannati and his other family members.

The BFIU asked banks to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately owned institutional accounts of the following persons and their family members including his sons, daughters and parents for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

BFIU also asked to send update of the accounts within five working days from the date of issue of the letter.