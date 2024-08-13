Banks asked to freeze accounts of former MP Maharaj, wife

Banking

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 05:58 pm

Related News

Banks asked to freeze accounts of former MP Maharaj, wife

Mohiuddin Maharaj was elected as the MP for the Pirojpur-2 constituency in the January 2024 election

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 05:58 pm
Former AL MP for Pirojpur-2 Mohiuddin Maharaj. File photo: Facebook profile of the Mohiuddin
Former AL MP for Pirojpur-2 Mohiuddin Maharaj. File photo: Facebook profile of the Mohiuddin

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of former Awami League lawmaker Mohiuddin Maharaj, his wife Umme Kulsum and their son Sammam Junaid Efti.

The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (13 August).

Mohiuddin Maharaj was elected as the MP for the Pirojpur-2 constituency in the January 2024 election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a separate order, the BFIU also asked all banks to freeze the accounts of former ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and his wife Arifa Jesmin.

In a letter, seen by The Business Standard, the BFIU also asked banks to freeze the accounts of their families and any companies owned by the two.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mohiuddin Maharaj / Banka account freeze / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

1h | Videos
Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

2h | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

3h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

5h | Videos