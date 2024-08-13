Banks asked to freeze accounts of former MP Maharaj, wife

Former AL MP for Pirojpur-2 Mohiuddin Maharaj. File photo: Facebook profile of the Mohiuddin

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of former Awami League lawmaker Mohiuddin Maharaj, his wife Umme Kulsum and their son Sammam Junaid Efti.

The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (13 August).

Mohiuddin Maharaj was elected as the MP for the Pirojpur-2 constituency in the January 2024 election.

In a separate order, the BFIU also asked all banks to freeze the accounts of former ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and his wife Arifa Jesmin.

In a letter, seen by The Business Standard, the BFIU also asked banks to freeze the accounts of their families and any companies owned by the two.