Banking commission needed to fulfill AL’s election manifesto: Dr Monzur Hossain

Banking

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 05:09 pm

Related News

Banking commission needed to fulfill AL’s election manifesto: Dr Monzur Hossain

He highlighted the need for reforms in macroeconomic management to achieve stability

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 05:09 pm
Dr Monzur Hossain. TBS sketch
Dr Monzur Hossain. TBS sketch

A banking commission comprising experts, economists, and policymakers may be useful for the government in fulfilling the reforms pledged by the ruling party in its election manifesto, Dr Monzur Hossain, research director of BIDS, said today (24 March).

He made the comments at a seminar titled "Unpacking the Economic Manifesto of the Awami League: Trends and Challenges for Tomorrow's Bangladesh" held at BIDS conference room.

Speaking at the seminar, Monzur Hossain also said acquisition and merger, while a positive step, must be dealt with caution and careful consideration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasised the key challenges of macroeconomic stability outlined in the Awami League manifesto, including inflation, exchange rate volatility, foreign exchange reserves, international trade, current account balance, and the fragile financial sector.

He highlighted the need for reforms in macroeconomic management to achieve stability, focusing on policy options for the financial sector.

Monzur Hossain mentioned that strict enforcement of laws must be ensured against loan defaulters, money launderers and financial irregularities to boost the confidence of customers.

"At the same time, loan rescheduling and loan write-offs need to be discouraged," he added.

He further suggested that both banks and non-bank financial institutions should establish boards comprising experienced bankers and experts. 

Additionally, he advocated for the prohibition of new banks for at least the next five years.

Monzur Hossain underscored the need for reforms in macroeconomic management to achieve stability, focusing particularly on policy options for inflation management.

In this regard, he emphasised the necessity of adjusting energy prices in line with international market trends and advocated for avoiding adjustments during periods of high inflation. 

He suggested the development of a formula-based mechanism to facilitate this process

He added that there must be a strengthening of fiscal and monetary policy coordination to address inflation.

Top News

Banking commission / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh / AL election manifesto

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

5h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

2h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

3h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

19h | Videos