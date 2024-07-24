Banking activities regular, smooth so far: Officials

TBS Illustration

Banking activities have been regular as of this morning since internet connections were partially restored, according to sources.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited, told The Business Standard, "Regular banking activities are ongoing. International transactions have been smooth so far."

He also said there have been no disruptions reported so far due to slow internet connection.

A senior banking official also echoed the same.

He said the overall transactions in his bank operate through an internal server.

So far there have been no issues, including payments of gas or water bills, he added.

Payment of electricity bills, however, faced some delays this morning, he said.

Following a complete internet blackout for five days, the government ordered restoring only broadband internet connections from yesterday evening, on a priority basis.

Later, at night, broadband users from some areas in the capital informed that they have their internet connections back, but they were unable to use social media.

According to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, areas well known as financial, industrial, export-import, utility and emergency services, diplomatic, IT, media and some other crucial services hubs will get back their internet connections on a priority basis.

Offices will reopen tomorrow across the country on a limited scale after a five-day break that included three-day extended general holiday amid curfew enforced by the government to calm widespread unrest centring reform in the quota system in public jobs.

The offices, including banks, will remain open from 11am to 3pm while stock markets will remain operational for three hours until 2pm.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told TBS that the banks will remain open from 11am to 3pm from Wednesday. The banks will operate normal banking activities during the period, he added.

Replying to a query regarding online banking, the central bank spokesperson said, "The banks are supposed to get internet connections on priority basis as per the government decision. Online transactions will resume once the internet connection is restored."