Bankers can now go abroad for important official purposes

Banking

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 09:09 pm

Related News

Bankers can now go abroad for important official purposes

The central bank issued a circular today, slightly relaxing the policy for bank officials travelling abroad

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 09:09 pm
Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

From now on, bank officials can travel abroad to participate in business meetings with foreign banks and attend meetings crucial for official work.

The central bank issued a circular today (11 June), slightly relaxing the policy for bank officials travelling abroad. However, officials must obtain permission from the appropriate authorities at their banks for such travel.

In 2022, the Bangladesh Bank restricted bank officials from going abroad to reduce dollar spending.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment, foreign-funded workshop: BB

During that time, it was stated that bank officials and employees would not travel abroad for training, seminars, workshops, or study tours funded by banks. However, individuals could travel abroad for medical treatment or to perform hajj at their own expense. Additionally, emergency medical treatment abroad, recommended by a specialist doctor, was allowed.

Bank officials were also permitted to participate in training, seminars, workshops, and study tours fully sponsored by foreign organising agencies.

The previous obligations for bank officials regarding foreign travel have been maintained, and there have been no changes in the directives from banks' managing directors and chief executive officers to obtain approval from the Bangladesh Bank for travel abroad and provide necessary information.

BB cancels foreign trips of private banks, NBFI employees

In May 2022, the central bank issued a circular banning "personal" foreign travel for bankers, prohibiting all types of foreign travel for officers and employees of commercial banks.

The Bangladesh Bank stated in the circular that they could not travel abroad, even for "personal" expenses, without prior permission from the bank.

However, the ban on foreign travel was slightly relaxed the following day. During that time, bank officials were permitted to travel abroad at their own expense for special needs.

To reduce pressure on reserves and address the dollar crisis, the Bangladesh Bank is discouraging the import of luxury goods. As part of this effort, a ban has been imposed on public and private officials and employees from travelling abroad, according to a senior official of the central bank.

Economy / Top News

travel abroad / Bankers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

11h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

3h | Videos
Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

4h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

4h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

7h | Videos