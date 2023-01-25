Bankers' assocs warn banks against buying remittances at higher rates

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
25 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Bankers' assocs warn banks against buying remittances at higher rates

Tonmoy Modak
25 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 10:19 pm
Bankers&#039; assocs warn banks against buying remittances at higher rates

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (Bafeda) have warned banks not to buy remittance dollars at rates higher than the prescribed rate.

Earlier, the ABB and Bafeda decided together that remittances would be collected at Tk107 per dollar.

In the joint meeting of the ABB and Bafeda on 18 January this year, a number of managing directors of banks complained that a number of banks were collecting remittances at rates higher than the prescribed rate.

A source present at the meeting said almost everyone at the meeting agreed that several banks were collecting remittances at higher rates, and the organisations warned the banks not to do so.

On condition of anonymity, the managing director of a private bank told TBS that the ABB and Bafeda confirmed that some banks are giving higher rates for remittance dollars, so the issue was raised in the meeting. Besides, a letter was sent to the managing directors and CEOs of the member banks in this regard.

The letter issued on 19 January said, "Despite our requests several times, some banks are still procuring remittances at a rate over Tk107 per US dollar, violating Bafeda-ABBs joint decision. As a result, the complying banks are experiencing irreparable damages and such activities of the non-compliant banks have been creating a severe obstacle to inter-bank forex market discipline development. It is to be mentioned that such violation is also not acceptable to the central bank, so it cannot be allowed to continue.

"All AD [authorised dealer] banks must comply with the decisions taken or to be taken in the joint meeting of Bafeda and ABB. Any violation to the above by any bank will be viewed and dealt with strictly by the regulator. In that case, Bafeda and ABB shall not be with the non-compliant bank in future."

Selim RF Hussain, ABB chairman and the managing director of Brac Bank, told TBS, "In the meeting, all the banks were reminded about collecting remittance at the fixed rate. All of them should try to comply with it – that is what was said in the meeting."

Top News

ABB / BAFEDA / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February