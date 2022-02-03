Bankers’ association welcomes restructured pay scale for bankers 

Banking

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 10:04 pm

Bankers’ association welcomes restructured pay scale for bankers 

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 10:04 pm
Bankers’ association welcomes restructured pay scale for bankers 

Welcoming the restructured pay scale for bankers, the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) on Thursday said they will always accept any decision taken by the central bank for improving the living standards of bankers.

"We do not want to comment on what should be the entry-level salary for bankers. But we will always welcome any initiative taken by the regulator to improve the living standard of bankers," Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the ABB. 

At the same time, the ABB is also aware of the pay structure of the entire private job market, he said, adding that they also do not want to see any negative impact on the private sector from this salary hike. 

Initially, there were some ambiguities in the process to evaluate bankers' performance in the pay scale, which later were removed by the Bangladesh Bank, the ABB chairman noted.

Mentioning the recent termination of bank employees, Selim RF Hussain said, "The central bank in a meeting told us some banks did not follow the right process to assess the bankers' performance before having sacked them in the past."

In this regard, the ABB assured that from now on, all banks will follow international standards while evaluating their employees' performance.  

Earlier, the Bangladesh Bank instructed private banks to implement the newly-introduced salary structure for bank staff after an announcement of restructuring it from 1 April this year. 

The previous deadline was 1 March as the Bangladesh Association of Banks said it was not possible to implement the new pay structure by that time.

According to the latest circular, bank office assistants, such as security guards, cleaners, and messengers, will get Tk24,000, Tk21,000 and Tk18,000 as the minimum wage at divisional cities (including Narayanganj and Gazipur), district branches and upazilas respectively.

The ABB's president welcomed this initiative, mentioning that region-based salary ranges will help to reduce discriminations among the office assistants.  

In the first circular, the Bangladesh Bank had fixed a minimum wage for private bank officials, saying that bankers cannot be fired randomly if they do not achieve deposit collection and lending targets set by their employers, or on excuse of incompetence.

Economy / Top News

Association of Bankers, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

14h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

2h | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

2h | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

7h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city