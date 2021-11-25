Bank job seekers get 21-month extension in age limit 

Bangladesh Bank has decided to extend the age limit for bank jobs by 21 months as the recruitment process is stalled due to coronavirus epidemic.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday issued a directive in this regard.

The central bank has issued the directive in the light of the order given by the Ministry of Public Administration.

The directive sent to the managing directors of all scheduled banks states that the banks which could not publish notice for direct recruitment due to the Covid-19 situation, have been directed to set March 25, 2020 as the maximum age limit of the candidates.

Earlier on 19 August, the government issued a directive asking the ministries, departments and its subordinate offices, which could not call for recruitment due to the pandemic, to set the age limit of candidates as of 25 March 2020, for all recruitment calls to be published by 31 December this year.

However, this age waiver will not be applicable for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.