Bank hikes of dollar prices like looting: FBCCI president

The banks charging higher than the exchange rate set for the dollar rate is like looting, said FBCCI President Jashim Uddin.

"We have to pay about Tk115 against a dollar during payment of our import bills," he said while addressing a post-budget discussion at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by the RAPID and ERF jointly with the support of The Asia Foundation.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest of the discussion.