Bank hikes of dollar prices like looting: FBCCI president

Banking

TBS report 
07 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Bank hikes of dollar prices like looting: FBCCI president

TBS report 
07 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 04:22 pm
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected

The banks charging higher than the exchange rate set for the dollar rate is like looting, said FBCCI President Jashim Uddin.

"We have to pay about Tk115 against a dollar during payment of our import bills," he said while addressing a post-budget discussion at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by the RAPID and ERF jointly with the support of The Asia Foundation.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest of the discussion.

Top News

FBCCI / Dollar Price Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

2h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

7h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

4h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

1h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

2h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

20h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection