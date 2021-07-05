Bank borrowers’ repayment extended until Aug 31

Borrowers can repay their bank loans until August 31 as the central bank extended the deadline considering the Covid situation.

The relaxation was announced Monday by a Bangladesh Bank circular.

It said the measure of shifting the June 30 deadline was taken considering the negative impact of coronavirus on the country's economy.

Those unable to repay their loan instalments by June 30, can do it until August 31 on the basis of bank-client relation.

In this case, their loans would not be classified if 50 of their loans' payable instalment are paid," it said, adding that other policies will remain applicable in case of calculating the loans, lease, interest on advances and profits while no penalty interest or extra fee will be charged.