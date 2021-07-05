Bank borrowers’ repayment extended until Aug 31

Banking

UNB
05 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 07:25 pm

Related News

Bank borrowers’ repayment extended until Aug 31

It said the measure of shifting the June 30 deadline was taken considering the negative impact of coronavirus on the country's economy

UNB
05 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Bank borrowers’ repayment extended until Aug 31

Borrowers can repay their bank loans until August 31 as the central bank extended the deadline considering the Covid situation.

The relaxation was announced Monday by a Bangladesh Bank circular.

It said the measure of shifting the June 30 deadline was taken considering the negative impact of coronavirus on the country's economy.

Those unable to repay their loan instalments by June 30, can do it until August 31 on the basis of bank-client relation.

In this case, their loans would not be classified if 50 of their loans' payable instalment are paid," it said, adding that other policies will remain applicable in case of calculating the loans, lease, interest on advances and profits while no penalty interest or extra fee will be charged.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bank borrowers / repayment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

28m | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

33m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

38m | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

43m | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making