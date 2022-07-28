Bank Asia signs agreement with SME Foundation

As a partner bank, Bank Asia signed agreement with SME Foundation to receive revolving fund under the Stimulus Package for distributing among SME entrepreneurs.

Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director, Bank Asia Ltd, and Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in a signing ceremony at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday (27 July).

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance, Dr Md Masudur Rahman, chairman, SME Foundation and senior officials from other partner banks and NBFI's were present at the event.

Under the agreement, Bank Asia will disburse the allotted fund at 4% interest to SME entrepreneurs across the country's rural and marginal population to accelerate economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic fallout and to improve the rural living standard.