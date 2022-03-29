Bank Asia signs an agreement with Green University regarding “Student Support Loan”

Banking

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 08:36 pm

Bank Asia signs an agreement with Green University regarding “Student Support Loan”

Bank Asia, first ever in Bangladesh, is offering Student Support Loan (SSL) facility to the students in order to cater their financial needs to pursue higher education in Bangladesh or abroad

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 08:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia has signed an agreement with Green University of Bangladesh to provide Student Support Loan for the Honors and Masters level students recently, reads a press release. 

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd, and Md. Saiful Islam, Register (Acting), Green University of Bangladesh (GUB), inked on the agreement from their respective sides with the gracious presence of Prof Dr. Md Golam Samdani Fakir, Vice Chancellor of GUB. 

Prof Dr. Md Abdur Razzaque, Advisor, Prof Dr. Md Fayzur Rahman, Treasurer, Md Ashraful Anowar ACS, Director (Finance & Accounts) of GUB and Firdaus Bin Zaman, Head of Consumer Finance Department, Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Head of Alternative Delivery Channel of Bank Asia Ltd, along with other officials of both organizations were present at the event.

Bank Asia, first ever in Bangladesh, is offering Student Support Loan (SSL) facility to the students in order to cater their financial needs to pursue higher education in Bangladesh or abroad. 

